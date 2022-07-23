Drug investigation linked to full-patch Hells Angels leads to 5 arrests

Five people were arrested following the seizure of guns and drugs in an investigation with ties to the Hells Angels.

A British Columbia anti-gang unit said Friday that the arrests were years in the making; the investigation started back in 2019.

Members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) started looking into a group in Prince George based on allegations that members were dealing cocaine in the area.

The unit said it uncovered links between the unnamed individuals in the group and "full-patch Hells Angels members," though it did not provide further details on those alleged connections.

The CFSEU did not say where the information came from or what evidence it gathered, but said the case led to the execution of search warrants at seven locations.

The unit claims officers seized from the properties 1.7 klilograms of cocaine, and more than 70 kilograms of cannabis. Another 958 cannabis plants were sized, as well as unspecified amounts of MDMA and LSD.

Investigators said they uncovered more than 3,000 pills of "various types," 29 firearms, $40,000 in cash and a money counter.

They said they also seized a ring worth more than $100,000.

Following the seizures, police arrested four men and one woman, but no one has been charged yet.

The investigation is still underway, but officials say the group could be charged with firearms- and drug-related offences, as well as a offences related to criminal organizations.