Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears

A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.

Taylor Kennedy’s trial began on Tuesday, with Const. Blake Atkinson testifying as the first Crown witness.

Kennedy is accused of driving high on cannabis, causing the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice on Sept. 9, 2021.

Maurice was struck while pushing her scooter at a crosswalk on 33rd Street West, on her way to Mayfair Community School. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following a toxicology test, Kennedy was charged with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.

Doorbell footage entered as first piece of evidence

Crown prosecutor Michael Pilon played doorbell camera footage that captured the crash. Before pressing play, Pilon advised children leave the courtroom.

In the video, a black truck hits Maurice as she crosses the crosswalk with her scooter. The truck stops near the scene and bystanders rush to Maurice.

The gallery, packed with Maurice’s family, wailed as they watched the moment Maurice was struck. The family, wearing “Justice for Baeleigh” sweaters and ribbons, braced each other.

Kennedy, sitting in the prisoner’s box, hunched over and cried.

First witness testifies about Kennedy’s state

Atkinson was dispatched to the scene at around 9 a.m.

“It was one of the most chaotic scenes I’ve been to,” Atkinson testified.

Atkinson said there were “a lot of, rightfully, very upset people” who arrived at the scene and became “hostile” towards Kennedy.

The officer testified people made death threats towards Kennedy at the scene.

Atkinson said Kennedy was hyperventilating, trembling and shaking when he asked her questions about the circumstances of the crash. Atkinson described Kennedy as “hysterical … in a state of shock.”

He testified Kennedy told him she had made suicide attempts in the past and suffered from bipolar disorder.

Kennedy was taken into a police vehicle where she was questioned. The video recording was played in court.

None of the officers tell Kennedy she can contact a lawyer, or advise her that what she says may be used against her, the Crown confirmed with Atkinson.

In the video, Kennedy told police she microdosed psilocybin, known as magic mushrooms, the morning of Sept. 8, 2021 and consumed marijuana at 10 p.m.

While in the police vehicle, Kennedy answered a call from her mother.

“Mom, I hit a child … It was an accident, she came out of nowhere,” Kennedy says, hysterically.

Atkinson then speaks to Kennedy’s mom on the phone.

“I’d rather me be dead than the child,” Kennedy later says in the video.

In the police vehicle recording, Atkinson tells Kennedy, “You’re not going to jail.”

A breathalyzer was not provided on the scene.

While in the police vehicle, Kennedy provided an oral swab for the SoToxa drug test.

“I received a positive hit for THC,” Const. Patrick Foster, the second witness in the trial, testified.

Because officers did not read Kennedy her rights, before asking her questions and taking the drug test, a judge will have to decide if the evidence can be admissible.

Kennedy is represented by defence lawyer, Thomas Hynes.

The judge-alone trial is set to continue Wednesday.