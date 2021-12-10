Drug trafficking charges laid after search of Barrie home

Two men face a series of charges after police seized a large amount of cash and drugs during a wellness check in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, officers went to a home on Moore Place early Thursday morning to check on the occupant and found two men who didn't live at the residence.

Police say one man provided a false name at first, but revealed his actual identity at the officer's prompting.

Police say they learned he was failing to comply with the conditions of a judicial release order.

The police report states that officers found "a very large amount of Canadian currency" on the man.

Police also say they seized crack cocaine and fentanyl while searching the home.

Officers charged a Springwater man, 24, with drug trafficking offences, plus two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

A Brampton man, 24, also faces drug trafficking-related charges, plus four counts of failing to comply with judicial release order and with probation.