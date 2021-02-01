Two Muskoka residents face drug trafficking charges following an OPP investigation in Huntsville.

Provincial police say a traffic stop on Centre Street turned up various drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, blue fentanyl, hydromorphone and $6,670 in cash.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Huntsville, along with a 28-year-old Perry Township resident, who officers say were all in the vehicle that was stopped.

All three parties were released with a future court date.