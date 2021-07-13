Drug trafficking charges laid in Leamington

Two men from Leamington are facing multiple drug-related charges.

OPP say officers responded to a suspicious person call at a business on Erie St. S. around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police located two men in a motor vehicle in the parking where $11,500 worth of illicit drugs were located.

Thiago Braga Sousa, 33, of Leamington, and Shawn Andrew Borges, 34, of Leamington are both facing multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking opioids and cocaine.

The accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Leamington on Sept. 6.