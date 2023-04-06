Drug use prompts Sault library to lock washrooms

In response to a number of incidents involving illicit drug use, the downtown branch of the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library is locking its washrooms.

Under the new policy, those needing to use the facilities must now obtain a key from the front desk.

The decision to lock the washrooms followed a recommendation by the Sault Police Service, which had been asked to conduct a security review of the library.

The washrooms are located on the lower level, and until recently, it was easy for a person to slip in and out unnoticed. The new policy aims to change that.

"It does dissuade people from coming in, especially if they know that they're possibly being observed,” said CEO Matthew MacDonald.

“If the washrooms are being checked on a regular basis, which they are, then they are less likely to do things such as inject in the public washrooms."

MacDonald said the only scenario where a person might be refused access to library facilities would be if they were clearly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Other than that, he said washroom keys will be given to whoever needs to use the facilities.

Other security measures being taken include more surveillance cameras and panic buttons for staff.

The locked-washroom policy only applies to the downtown library branch and not the north branch.