Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose

Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.

Interior Health said in an advisory that a purple-grey substance being sold as down and fentanyl has a high risk of fatal overdose.

The substance contains high amounts of the ultra-potent opioid fentanyl as well as etizolam, a benzodiazepine analogue used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders.

In prior announcements, officials including B.C.'s chief coroner warned that the presence of benzos in the drug supply means users are less likely to respond to treatment used to save the lives of people experiencing overdose.

In the advisory issued earlier this week, Interior Health echoed this message, saying the antidote naloxone may not wake a person up.

In addition to the high risk of overdose and death, IH warned users may experience long periods of sleep and drowsiness.

The health authority said drugs should be checked no matter how they're being used (smoking, snorting or injecting). Drug checking sites can be found online.

They should be wary of mixing this substance with other drugs, including alcohol, and should only use when others are around.