Drug, weapons bust in Vanastra

Five people are facing drug and weapons-related charges after a bust in Vanastra, just south of Clinton.

On Thursday, police used search warrants to enter two homes in the small rural community and seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone — with a combined street value of $38,480.

In addition to the drugs, police also say they seized a cell phone, $1,500 in cash, a pellet rifle, pellet pistol, air soft pistol, ammunitions, brass knuckles and various knives and throwing stars.

Two 44 year olds from Huron east, a 46-year-old from Huron East, a 43-year-old of no fixed address and a 37-year-old from Central Huron have all been charged.