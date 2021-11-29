Drugs, $30,000 cash seized in Vaughan trafficking investigation: police

A 24-year-old man from Toronto is facing a number of charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Vaughan.

In a news release issued Monday, York Regional Police said that their investigation began in the late summer of 2021 after they received information about a suspected drug dealer.

A suspect was identified through the course of the investigation and on Nov. 25, a search warrant was executed at his Toronto residence.

Anthony Giallonardo was arrested and charged with alleged drug trafficking offences, police said, including, possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking cocaine, and possess cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

The charges have not been proven in court.

A second search warrant was executed on a luxury vehicle associated with the suspect. Police said they found five grams of cocaine, 10 Xanax pills, 19 Percocet pills and packaging material in a Jaguar at an undisclosed location.

Police said they executed a third search warrant at a residence in Richmond Hill and allegedly located 42 grams of psilocybin, two pounds of cannabis bud, seven grams of methamphetamine, 1,136 Percocet pills, 65 Adderall pills, 64 Xanax pills, eight oxycodone pills and approximately $30,000 in cash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.