Drugs and cash seized as part of London police investigation
More drugs and weapons have been taken of city streets.
According to London police, officers from the Guns and Gans Section as well as the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit entered a home in the area of Settlement Trail and Raleigh Boulevard.
The following items were seized:
- 76 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 295 grams of suspected cocaine
- 147 grams of suspected fentanyl
- Canadian currency
- RG 23 .22 Revolver
- Digital scales
- Cell phone
- Jewelry
Police say the total value of drugs seized is $59,150
A 34-year-old London man has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, operation of a vehicle while prohibited and possession of a prohibited firearm.
