Drugs and cash seized in London


Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on Oct. 15, 2022. (Source: London police)

A Toronto man is charged after a drug investigation in London.

Members of the Guns and gangs section and the Emergency Response Unit used a warrant to enter a home and a vehicle on Woodward Avenue on Oct. 15.

The following items were seized:

  • 274 grams of cocaine
  • Digital scale
  • Two cellular phones
  • $3,805 in Canadian Currency
  • $27,400 worth of drugs

The 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged traffic in schedule I substance and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. 

