Drugs and cash seized in London
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
A Toronto man is charged after a drug investigation in London.
Members of the Guns and gangs section and the Emergency Response Unit used a warrant to enter a home and a vehicle on Woodward Avenue on Oct. 15.
The following items were seized:
- 274 grams of cocaine
- Digital scale
- Two cellular phones
- $3,805 in Canadian Currency
- $27,400 worth of drugs
The 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged traffic in schedule I substance and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
