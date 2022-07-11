Drugs and cash taken seized in Sarnia, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Sarnia, Ont. police have taken more drugs off the city’s streets.
According to a release, officers were patrolling the area of Vidal Street south near Kenny Street for a person wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers saw the person they were looking for and were able to take him into custody without incident.
While searching the man, officers say they found 7.8 grams of purple coloured fentanyl, 7.1 grams of methamphetamine, 17 hydromorphone pills and over $1,000 in Canadian currency.
A 44-year-old from Sarnia is facing two counts of failing to comply with a release order and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
