Drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia seized, two people arrested: N.B. RCMP

Police in New Brunswick say they’ve arrested a man and a woman and seized drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and money following an incident in Beersville, N.B.

On Dec. 22, Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Beersville area. Police say they seized a significant amount of what are believed to be hydromorphone pills, oxycodone, and cocaine.

According to police, a 48-year-old man from Tracadie and a 43-year-old woman from Richibucto were arrested at the scene and later released. The man and woman are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on March 18.

"We would like to thank the public for reporting the suspicious activity that helped keep harmful drugs out of our communities," says Sgt. Maxime Babineau, with the Richibucto RCMP.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.