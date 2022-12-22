iHeartRadio

Drugs and guns bust in London


Items seized by London police as part of an investigation on Dec. 21, 2022. (Source: London police)

Thousands of dollars in drugs as well as weapons have been seized by London police.

Members of the Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and a vehicle on Lemieux Walk.

The following items were seized:

  • Loaded Glock, 9 mm handgun
  • 63 additional rounds of ammunition
  • 19 grams of suspected Cocaine
  • 15 grams of suspected Fentanyl
  • 66 Dilauded pills
  • 133 Tec Oxycodone 5 mg pills
  • Four suspected Fentanyl pills
  • Five digital scales
  • Packaging
  • Five cell phones
  • $2,355 in Canadian Currency
  • $454 in American Currency
  • Three kilograms of cutting agent

Total value of drugs seized: $8,685

A 28-year-old is facing 13 charges, a 55-year-old, is 10 charges and a 24-year-old faces four charges. All suspects are from London.

12