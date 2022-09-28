Drugs and guns found during downtown traffic stop

A 20-year-old man has been charged after police found drugs and handguns during a traffic stop.

Police were in the area of 109 Street and 104 Avenue on the afternoon of Sept. 22 when they spotted a dark grey Acura TL with an illegal licence plate cover and tinted front windows parked nearby.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and say they found a handgun in a satchel being worn by the man driving the car. They also found a handgun with a defaced serial number, a magazine containing 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the gun, 5.5 grams of fentanyl (approximate street value of $1,375.00 if sold by the gram), 5.0 grams of cocaine (approximate street value of $400 if sold by the gram), $270 in Canadian currency, and two functioning cells located on the front seat of the vehicle.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of firearm knowing serial number is defaced, possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl), possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say he does not have a firearms licence, and additional charges are pending.

Edmonton police have taken a total of 452 guns off the street so far in 2022. Last year they seized 697 guns.