Drugs and guns seized from Pelissier St. house

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit have laid several charges following the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in the city worth over $83,000.

On Friday around 12:30 a.m., the search warrant was executed at a house in the 700 block of Pelissier St.

Investigators located and seized:

32.8 grams crystal methamphetamine

153.3 grams fentanyl

169 grams crack cocaine

1.2 grams cocaine

26 Xanax bars

61 - 60 mg morphine tabs

5 - 3 mg hydromorphone capsules

a loaded .40 caliber semi-auto handgun

SKS rifle

In total, the illicit drugs seized has a street value of over $83,000.

Two adult males and two young offenders are facing a variety of drug and weapon offences that resulted in 20 criminal charges.

Due to the fact that two of the charged individuals are Young Offenders, and cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, none of the charged individuals are being named in order to protect the identity of the Young Offenders.