Drugs and weapon seized after weekend crash in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a Cornwall man is facing several charges after crashing while attempting to flee police.

Ottawa OPP officers were informed about a possible impaired driver on Highway 417 at around 11 p.m. Saturday. The driver exited at St. Laurent Boulevard but when police tried to stop him, he drove away.

The driver later crashed into a snowbank and was arrested.

OPP claim the man was prohibited from driving and allegedly gave a false name during his arrest.

A search of the car found quantities of suspected methamphetamines, cocaine and cannabis, as well as an extendable baton, five cell phones, a tablet, and two digital scales.

James Ellis, 36, is charged with several drug possession offences and with driving while prohibited.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa.

The charges have not been proven in court.