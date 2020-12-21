Ontario Provincial Police say four people from southern Ontario were arrested and about $18,000 in drugs and prohibited weapons were seized after a vehicle was stopped for speeding on a northern highway.

It happened around 10:12 a.m. Friday on Highway 101 west of Chapleau.

"The officer observed a vehicle travelling at approximately 119 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over," OPP said in a news release Sunday. "While speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."

Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found $10,000 cash, suspected cocaine and weapons.

As a result, three 21-year-olds and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The 20-year-old, from Markham, was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and unauthorized weapon possession.

Another man from Markham was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

One of the men, from Trent Hills, Ont., was also charged with resisting a peace officer, personation to avoid arrest and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He was the only one of the group held in custody. The three others were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Chapleau on Feb. 18.