Drugs and weapons seized during a routine traffic stop

A traffic stop near Highbury Avenue North and Huron Street resulted in a drugs and weapons seizure Tuesday afternoon.

An OPP cruiser was passing through northeast London around 1 p.m. when the officer noticed an SUV in violation of the Highway Traffic Act.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and a small amount of marijuana was discovered, easily accessible in the cab.

Similar to alcohol, cannabis products must be stored away from the driver compartment.

A search also found prohibited weapons in the truck, with police seen carrying an evidence bag containing what appears to be a large knife.

Two people were taken into custody.

Police say they were released with a notice to appear in court.