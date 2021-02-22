RCMP officers in Flin Flon seized a quantity of drugs and weapons following the execution of a search warrant on February 20.

Police said six grams of cocaine, some drug trafficking paraphernalia, money, various electronics and five guns were seized during the operation at 3:00 a.m.

The firearms include a sawed-off shotgun and two handguns, along with some ammunition.

Three individuals were arrested; 43-year-old Jeffrey Atkinson and 51-year-old Scott Lysohirka, both from Flin Flon, and a 41-year-old female.

The men are facing multiple drug possession and firearms charges and remain in custody. The woman was released without charges.

The investigation continues and none of the charges have been proven in court.