Drugs, cash and BMW seized during Victoria police investigation

Police in Victoria say they have seized hundreds of grams of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and a 2005 BMW from a man with ties to organized crime in the Lower Mainland.

Officers from the Victoria Police Department "strike force" and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team collaborated to arrest the man on Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to a news release from VicPD.

Police stopped the man's vehicle in the 4700-block of Sooke Road around 11:30 p.m. that night. The 24-year-old Victoria resident had been the subject of a drug-trafficking investigation since late July, police said.

Officers searched the man's vehicle during the arrest, seizing "quantities of drugs and cash consistent with a drug trafficking operation," according to VicPD.

Later, officers executed search warrants at a pair of properties in Saanich, one of them a multi-unit residential building in the 900-block of Edge Place and the other a home in the 4300-block of Torquay Drive.

During those searches, officers found and seized more drugs and cash, police said.

In total, VicPD said officers seized almost 350 grams of cocaine, more than 260 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 100 grams of fentanyl, along with close to $22,000 in cash and the suspect's vehicle, a 2005 BMW 330.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs seized at more than $60,000.

VicPD said it will recommend "several" drug trafficking charges against the suspect.