Drugs, cash and guns seized in Fort McMurray drug investigation

On Nov. 9, police searched a property in the Thickwood area as part of an investigation led by the Wood Buffalo RCMP Drug Section.

RCMP says 100 grams of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and narcotics were found, as well as several firearms and an unspecified amount of Canadian cash.

Three Fort McMurray residents were arrested. Two men and one woman are facing a total of 12 charges, including drug trafficking and firearm charges.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Nov. 14, 2022.