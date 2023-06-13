Drugs, cash and handgun seized by OPP in Orangeville

Two men face a slew of charges after a police raid in Dufferin County.

In a combined-forces regional effort, Ontario Provincial Police executed two search warrants at two addresses in Orangeville.

Between the two locations, police seized a handgun, cocaine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine, otherwise known as ecstasy.

Police also seized several unknown pills, digital scales, $1,815 in cash and a cellphone.

A 23-year-old Orangeville man was charged with various offences, including trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 31-year-old man from East Garafraxa was charged with possession of cocaine and ecstasy.

Both men are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July.