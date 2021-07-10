Drugs, counterfeit merchandise seized in Orillia

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two people during a traffic stop in the city's downtown, seizing drugs and other items.

Police spoke with the driver of a vehicle parked on the side of Barrie Road in downtown Orillia around 10 p.m. Thursday.

After speaking with the driver, the officer began a drug investigation, searching the vehicle.

During the search, police say an officer was assaulted by one of the occupants and attempted to flee the scene.

Upon further investigation, police seized cocaine, cash and a large number of counterfeit merchandise.

A 27-year-old Toronto man and a 33-year-old Essa woman are accused of multiple drug-related offences.