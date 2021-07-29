iHeartRadio

Drugs, firearms, and ammunition seized; 18-year-old charged

London Police Services and Drugs Section executed a search warrant in the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday July 29, 2021 (Source: London Police Services)

An 18-year-old London man is facing gun and drug charges.

Wednesday morning, officers preformed a search in the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue.

As a result, the suspect was charged with the following:

  • Seven counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license
  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance; and
  • Possession of a Schedule II substance

The following items have been seized:

  • Lever-action rifle
  • 12-guage pump-action shot gun
  • Various rounds of ammunition
  • Ballistic vest
  • Four grams of suspected cocaine, value $400
  • Three tablets of Oxycodone, value $30
  • 20 grams of Psilocybin, value $400
  • 0.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $60

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Services at (519) 661-5670.

