Drugs, firearms and cash seized in traffic stop, Abbotsford police say
Plainclothes officers with the Abbotsford Police Department seized three handguns, six bags of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash Tuesday evening, the police department says.
While on patrol at 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a brown Jeep owned by a “known offender” in the 3200 block of Mt. Waddington Avenue after it left a “problem residence” in the area, APD writes in a press release.
Four people were inside the vehicle. One of them, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property and driving offences.
Another passenger, a 43-year-old man who is known to police, had two guns “in plain view” at his feet.
A search of the Jeep produced an additional firearm, ammunition, drugs and cash.
The APD says they are recommending a “variety” of firearms and drug charges in this case.
-
-
Ontario could smash temperature records, but winter could return next weekIf you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
Province investing into new innovation arena at the University of WaterlooThe Ontario government is spending $7.5 million to help build a state-of-the-art Innovation arena at the University of Waterloo.
-
Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision in BrantfordBrantford police say a pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision.
-
Wet conditions causing Bell MTS service disruptions in Portage la PrairieParts of Portage la Prairie are experiencing Bell MTS service disruptions on Thursday due to damaged infrastructure.
-
Change of heart: Windsorite now has personalized plate to remember his deceased sonSafwan Ammar of Windsor is now driving around the city with a lasting memorial to his son, Houssam.
-
-
One expert's hope as rapid-test HIV, syphilis approved by Health CanadaA new dual testing kit for syphilis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) approved in Canada has one expert hopeful it will increase awareness and encourage people to seek care.
-
Suicide rises to 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021, reversing two years of declineThe suicide rate in the United States returned to a near-record high in 2021, reversing two years of decline, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.