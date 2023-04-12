Drugs, firearms and cash seized in traffic stop, Abbotsford police say

Plainclothes officers with the Abbotsford Police Department seized three handguns, six bags of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash Tuesday evening, the police department says.

While on patrol at 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a brown Jeep owned by a “known offender” in the 3200 block of Mt. Waddington Avenue after it left a “problem residence” in the area, APD writes in a press release.

Four people were inside the vehicle. One of them, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property and driving offences.

Another passenger, a 43-year-old man who is known to police, had two guns “in plain view” at his feet.

A search of the Jeep produced an additional firearm, ammunition, drugs and cash.

The APD says they are recommending a “variety” of firearms and drug charges in this case.