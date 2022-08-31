iHeartRadio

Drugs, guns and cash seized in search of Gleichen home



An investigation into alleged drug trafficking in a town on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary has resulted in a sizable seizure and dozens of charges.

Gleichen RCMP members launched the investigation on Friday and, three days later, a search was conducted at a home on Railway Street.

According to Mounties, the search yielded:

  • Suspected cocaine;
  • Fentanyl;
  • Oxycodone;
  • Four rifles;
  • A shotgun;
  • Two imitation firearms;
  • Live ammunition;
  • A large machete;
  • Bear spray; and,
  • An undisclosed amount of cash.

As a result of the investigation, two Gleichen residents — 45-year-old Justin Andrew Woodside and 45-year-old Charlene Marie Annette Coates — were arrested and charged.

Woodside's charges include:

  • 24 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;
  • 17 counts of unauthorized firearm possession and careless use of firearms;
  • Four counts of trafficking a controlled substance; and,
  • 10 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Coates has been charged with:

  • Five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon;
  • Three counts of trafficking a controlled substance; and,
  • 10 counts of careless use of a firearm.

The accused are scheduled to appear in Siksika provincial court on Thursday.

