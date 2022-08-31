Drugs, guns and cash seized in search of Gleichen home
An investigation into alleged drug trafficking in a town on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary has resulted in a sizable seizure and dozens of charges.
Gleichen RCMP members launched the investigation on Friday and, three days later, a search was conducted at a home on Railway Street.
According to Mounties, the search yielded:
- Suspected cocaine;
- Fentanyl;
- Oxycodone;
- Four rifles;
- A shotgun;
- Two imitation firearms;
- Live ammunition;
- A large machete;
- Bear spray; and,
- An undisclosed amount of cash.
As a result of the investigation, two Gleichen residents — 45-year-old Justin Andrew Woodside and 45-year-old Charlene Marie Annette Coates — were arrested and charged.
Woodside's charges include:
- 24 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;
- 17 counts of unauthorized firearm possession and careless use of firearms;
- Four counts of trafficking a controlled substance; and,
- 10 counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Coates has been charged with:
- Five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon;
- Three counts of trafficking a controlled substance; and,
- 10 counts of careless use of a firearm.
The accused are scheduled to appear in Siksika provincial court on Thursday.