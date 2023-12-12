Drugs, handgun, cash seized in major North Bay drug bust

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay seized about $285,000 worth of drugs and cash in a recent raid that led to the arrest of four people.

Armed with warrants, police raided residences on Johnston Road in North Bay and Nosbonsing Park Road in East Ferris Township on Dec. 7.

In addition to a semi-automatic handgun, police seized cash and drugs suspected to be 250 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of cocaine, 700 grams of crystal meth, 125 grams of psilocybin, oxycodone pills, digital scales, packaging material, numerous cellphones and other property.

“The estimated total value of everything seized was approximately $285,000,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Several specialized OPP units took part in the operation. The four people charged included three people from North Bay, ages 27, 36 and 37, and a 22-year-old from East Ferris.

Two suspects, ages 22 and 27, face several trafficking charges, as well as weapons offences. The other two suspects are both charged with drug possession, while the 37-year-old also faces weapons charges.

The accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in North Bay on Dec. 8.