Drugs, handgun, cash seized in major North Bay drug bust
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay seized about $285,000 worth of drugs and cash in a recent raid that led to the arrest of four people.
Armed with warrants, police raided residences on Johnston Road in North Bay and Nosbonsing Park Road in East Ferris Township on Dec. 7.
In addition to a semi-automatic handgun, police seized cash and drugs suspected to be 250 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of cocaine, 700 grams of crystal meth, 125 grams of psilocybin, oxycodone pills, digital scales, packaging material, numerous cellphones and other property.
“The estimated total value of everything seized was approximately $285,000,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Several specialized OPP units took part in the operation. The four people charged included three people from North Bay, ages 27, 36 and 37, and a 22-year-old from East Ferris.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Two suspects, ages 22 and 27, face several trafficking charges, as well as weapons offences. The other two suspects are both charged with drug possession, while the 37-year-old also faces weapons charges.
The accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in North Bay on Dec. 8.
-
Region of Waterloo doubles food bank funding for 2024The Region of Waterloo has doubled the amount of money it provides the local food bank, agreeing to give the organization $1.5 million for the coming year – up from $744,000 in the proposed budget.
-
Aisle 24 gives customers 24-hour grocery access with a twistIt's a different way to shop for groceries. A new self-service convenience store is offering 24-7 access with the tap of your phone. It's called Aisle 24, and you can get everything from chips, to milk, to laundry detergent, with one unique feature.
-
Man sentenced to life, 15-year parole ineligibility in 2019 death of Windsor fatherGeri Greenwood was hopeful when she arrived at Superior Court Wednesday for the sentencing of Mustafa Al-Qaysi — who was convicted of second degree murder in the death of her grandson.
-
St. Thomas mayor and delegates visit Volkswagen battery plant in GermanyIt’s a milestone week for the future of the Volkswagen PowerCo Battery plant in St. Thomas.
-
City of Windsor rails against federal homelessness funding reductionWindsor city council is dealing with a “head-scratcher” after learning federal funding for homelessness initiatives will reduce by 75 per cent over the coming years.
-
'I'm super proud of us': Regina skating pair lands podium finish at Skate Canada ChallengeCaidence Derenisky and Raine Eberl placed third at the Skate Canada Challenge in Winnipeg earlier this month in the senior pairs category. The bronze medal marked their first podium finish at a Skate Canada Challenge event.
-
Taylor Swift challenge reaches local animal shelters in New BrunswickWednesday marks Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday and while she isn’t celebrating here in the Maritimes, her birthday is still being honoured in a big way with local animal shelters jumping on board to a new fundraising challenge inspired by the pop-star.
-
Six suspects in custody, two outstanding after Woodstock, Ont. kidnapping involving teen boySix suspects hailing from southern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are in custody while two suspects remain outstanding after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in Woodstock and later abandoned in a field more than two months ago.
-
Report on medical school integration into P.E.I. health-care system draws concernsConstruction on the University of Prince Edward Island’s med school is well underway, but questions still remain about how to staff it.