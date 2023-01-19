Drugs, handgun seized by London police during search

Two Londoners are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday yielded more than $23,000 in drugs, police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), on Jan. 18 members of the LPS Guns and Gangs section, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence and vehicle located on Dundas Street.

Police seized the following items during the search:

227 grams of cocaine

108 TEC/oxycodone pills

Loaded .22 calibre handgun

33 additional .22 calibre rounds of ammunition

Bundled Canadian and American currency

Baggies/packaging

Operational digital scale

Police said the total value of the seized drugs was $23,240.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Two (2) counts of possess schedule I substance for trafficking

Careless storage of a firearm

Careless storage of ammunition

Possessing a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possess loaded regulated firearm

Possess firearm obtained by crime

The 26-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday, while the 25-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court on March 3 in relation to the charges.