Drugs, handgun seized by London police during search
Two Londoners are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday yielded more than $23,000 in drugs, police said.
According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), on Jan. 18 members of the LPS Guns and Gangs section, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence and vehicle located on Dundas Street.
Police seized the following items during the search:
- 227 grams of cocaine
- 108 TEC/oxycodone pills
- Loaded .22 calibre handgun
- 33 additional .22 calibre rounds of ammunition
- Bundled Canadian and American currency
- Baggies/packaging
- Operational digital scale
Police said the total value of the seized drugs was $23,240.
As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Two (2) counts of possess schedule I substance for trafficking
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Careless storage of ammunition
- Possessing a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- Possess loaded regulated firearm
- Possess firearm obtained by crime
The 26-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday, while the 25-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court on March 3 in relation to the charges.