Drugs, handgun seized by London police during search


On Jna. 18, 2023 London police executed a search warrant on a residence located on Dundas Street in London, Ont. and seized a handgun and more than $23,000 worth of drugs. (Source: London Police Service)

Two Londoners are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday yielded more than $23,000 in drugs, police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), on Jan. 18 members of the LPS Guns and Gangs section, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence and vehicle located on Dundas Street.

Police seized the following items during the search:

  • 227 grams of cocaine
  • 108 TEC/oxycodone pills
  • Loaded .22 calibre handgun
  • 33 additional .22 calibre rounds of ammunition
  • Bundled Canadian and American currency
  • Baggies/packaging
  • Operational digital scale

Police said the total value of the seized drugs was $23,240.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

  • Two (2) counts of possess schedule I substance for trafficking
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Careless storage of ammunition
  • Possessing a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • Possess loaded regulated firearm
  • Possess firearm obtained by crime

The 26-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday, while the 25-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court on March 3 in relation to the charges. 

