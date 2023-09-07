iHeartRadio

Drugs, imitation fire arm seized during traffic stop


Drugs, imitation firearm seized during traffic stop in Tillsonburg, Ont. (Source: OPP West Region/X)

A wanted Toronto area man was arrested during a traffic stop in Tillsonburg Saturday.

Oxford OPP said they stopped the man’s vehicle around 1:05 a.m. and seized an imitation firearm and illicit drugs.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and now is facing multiple charges including:

  • Carrying Concealed Weapon
  • Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (four counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance
  • Possession of a Schedule III Substance
  • Failure to Comply with Release Order - Other Than to Attend Court 

The 26-year-old is facing charges and remains in custody until their court date.

12