Drugs, imitation fire arm seized during traffic stop

A wanted Toronto area man was arrested during a traffic stop in Tillsonburg Saturday.

Oxford OPP said they stopped the man’s vehicle around 1:05 a.m. and seized an imitation firearm and illicit drugs.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and now is facing multiple charges including:

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (four counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Failure to Comply with Release Order - Other Than to Attend Court

The 26-year-old is facing charges and remains in custody until their court date.