Drugs, loaded gun and ammunition seized in Guelph

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after Guelph Police found drugs, cash, a loaded gun and ammunition in his car.

Police said their Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) Unit began investigating the Guelph man earlier this summer.

He was arrested Wednesday as he was leaving his home in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road.

When police searched the man's car they found $20,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, $10,000 in suspected cocaine and approximately $20,000 in cash.

Police also discovered a loaded 9-mm Ruger semi-automatic gun, nearly 500 rounds of ammunition and a machete.

The 36-year-old, who had not been identified, is facing two counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking as well as weapons charges.

He has a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.