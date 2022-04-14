Drugs, multiple weapons found during Stratford traffic stop

A 51-year-old Stratford man has been arrested after police found drugs and multiple weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

In a media release, Stratford police said an officer stopped the vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Line 26 after seeing the driver, who they believed was on condition not to have contact with the registered owner of the vehicle.

After confirming the driver’s identity, they found a prohibited knife on him and put him under arrest.

A search of the vehicle found drugs including crystal meth, a .22 calibre rifle which had been altered to be used as a handgun, a loaded handgun-style BB gun, and a loaded .22 calibre magazine clip.

The driver faces seven weapons charge and two drug charges.