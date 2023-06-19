Drugs seized, 57 charges laid as Sudbury police focus on troubled area of the city

Greater Sudbury Police say they are trying to address problems in a troubled part of the city through a combination of enforcement and community outreach.

During the month of May, police worked with municipal officials and Sudbury Housing on an "engagement and enforcement” initiative at 720 Bruce Avenue "proactively and reactively addressing community concerns regarding criminal activity and social disorder."

The process led to 27 arrests and the seizure of more than $238,000 in illegal drugs.

In a period of four weeks, police met with tenants and bylaw officers to stress steps people can take to prevent crime – a process known as ‘crime prevention through environmental design’ (CPTED).

"The majority of residents participated in information sessions and provided feedback expressing their commitment to improving public perception and working collaboratively with police to address areas and individuals that pose an elevated risk," police said in a news release Monday.

"The overall goal was to empower community members and community partners to create effective and efficient change to enhance the safety and security of those residing and working at 720 Bruce Ave."

Police conducted overt and covert activities, all designed to improve safety in the area.

"Overt activities are meant to deter drug trafficking and social disorder through a visible police presence," police said.

"Officers enforced federal, provincial and municipal statutes including the Trespass to Property Act and the Liquor Licence Act to remove individuals who were present to engage in criminal activities."

The covert activities focused on drug traffickers and dealers, are typically multi-jurisdictional and involve the use of surveillance and other investigative techniques.

"Through these covert activities, detectives gathered information that led to the traffic stop on May 19 … involving the vehicle used in the Overtime Sports Bar fatal shooting and the seizure of $205,680 in illicit drugs, over $9,000 in cash and a firearm," police said.

"As a result of the enforcement conducted by uniform officers and plain-clothes detectives, 15 people were arrested on outstanding arrest warrants and an additional 11 people were arrested on 57 new charges."

Officers seized more than $33,000 in illicit drugs, located two missing persons and issued 14 Trespass to Property Act notices.

"Based on this data-driven and effective approach, we look forward to our continued work with our community partners in addressing the perception of public safety and criminal activities in our neighbourhoods," police said.

"Officers will continue to conduct regular focused patrols, meet with staff and tenants, provide guidance and support through education and awareness and participate in community engagement initiatives at 720 Bruce Ave."