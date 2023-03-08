Drugs seized after Wallaceburg crash

A Ridgetown man if facing charges after a crash resulted in the seizure of drugs.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the incident on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg.

According to police, a man was driving south on McNaughton at a high rate of speed when the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle leaving a parking lot. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

After the crash, police say the man got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene but was detained by bystanders.

When police arrived and arrested the man a search uncovered suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. He also allegedly had a homemade conducted energy weapon.

The 33-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after a collision, driving without a license, driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, weapons dangerous, and five counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.