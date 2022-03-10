iHeartRadio

Drugs seized during traffic stop in Collingwood: OPP

Provincial police display evidence allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Collingwood, Ont. (OPP_CR)

Provincial police in Collingwood charged two individuals after a traffic stop.

Police say officers seized drugs, cell phones and weapons during a search of the vehicle.

They say the vehicle was found to have been stolen from the Barrie area.

The two accused face a slew of offences.

Both are being held for a bail hearing.

