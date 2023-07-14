Drugs seized from Tecumseh home

OPP have seized over $8,500 in drugs and money from a home in Tecumseh.

The Essex County OPP and Lambton County Community OPP Street Crime Units (CSCU) executed a search warrant at address on St. Jacques Street on Friday.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of illicit drugs and currency totaling over $8,500. Once person was taken into custody without incident.

A 30-year-old Tecumseh man is charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs CDSA 5(2) (Three Counts)

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking- CDSA 5(2)

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on September 25, 2023.

The investigation is on going, if you have information on this or any other crimes, OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.