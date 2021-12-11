Drugs seized, one person arrested after police pursuit in stolen car.

One man has been taken into custody after fleeing from Winnipeg Police in a stolen car.

Winnipeg Police Service said on December 9th, shortly after 9:30pm, they observed a stolen sedan in the area of Panet Road and Dugald Road.

The WPS helicopter took control and maintained visual contact as the vehicle drove dangerously through the area, according to a release.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device but were unsuccessful. At one point they tried to contain the sedan but the driver drove onto a boulevard and sidewalk.

The car eventually came to a stop in the Munroe West neighbourhood and the driver was safely taken into custody.

Police said a search of the driver and vehicle resulted in the seizure of a knife with a serrated blade, 15.8 grams of cocaine (potential street value of $1,260), 12.9 grams of methamphetamine (potential street value of $1,290) and 28 unknown pills.

The driver was found to be the subject of a Canada-wide warrant. He was also found to be a lifetime suspended driver.

The vehicle was reported stolen on November 11th, 2021.