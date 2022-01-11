Drugs seized, OPP cruiser damaged during traffic stop near Palmerston, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Four people are facing numerous charges after drugs were found during a traffic stop and an OPP cruiser was damaged.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Perth Road 164 south of Palmerston, Ont. on Dec. 11.
According to police, the vehicle tried to flee, striking the cruiser. No one was hurt.
Methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone and morphine were seized.
All four occupants were arrested and charged with various offences.
The accused were released and will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.
