Drugs, stolen vehicle found following suspicious person call

Three people have been arrested after a suspicious person call in an Amherstburg parking lot led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a call Sunday about a suspicious man in a parking lot in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg. When they arrived, police found two men and one woman inside the truck.

Through investigation, police determined the truck had been reported stolen in Chatham-Kent. Police say officers also seized “various amounts” of cocaine, crack cocaine, and crystal meth.

Two 27-year-old residents and one 36-year-old were arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com