Drugs taken off the streets of Huntsville, OPP says

OPP displays drugs, money and a blade on Wed., Nov. 4, 2021 (OPP_CR)

Provincial police say officers removed drugs from the streets of Huntsville after responding to a call about a disturbance.

Police say they seized 123 grams of cocaine, five grams of fentanyl, a weapon and cash during the arrest Wednesday.

Officers charged a 21-year-old Mississauga resident with multiple criminal offences.

