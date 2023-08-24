Drugs, taser, brass knuckles, pepper spray seized during traffic stop: OPP

Four people face charges after police say a traffic stop in Kawartha Lakes turned up drugs and various weapons.

According to provincial police, officers on patrol in Bobcaygeon stopped a vehicle for a driving-related offence Wednesday morning.

Police say the stop led to an investigation where a stun gun, brass knuckles, pepper spray and drugs, including fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone, cocaine and alprazolam, were allegedly seized.

Two men, ages 40 and 44 from Bobcaygeon, a 41-year-old woman from Bobcaygeon, and a 33-year-old woman from Lindsay, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.

Police say the Lindsay woman was also charged with driving while prohibited, driving with liquor readily available, and disobeying a stop sign.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days, and the four accused were handed a court date for the next month to answer to the charges.