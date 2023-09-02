Drugs valued at $29K seized during Woodstock trafficking investigation

A drug trafficking investigation in Woodstock has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of $29,000 in illegal drugs.

Multiple units with the Woodstock police along with the assistance of the London Police Service Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant Thursday in relation to an ongoing investigation.

During the investigation, police seized $5,300 and fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and opioids with a street value of more than $29,000.

Police have charged a 45-year-old from Woodstock, a 23-year-old of Mississauga, and a 23-year-old from Toronto each with four possession for the purpose of trafficking charges and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The Woodstock Police Service is asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).