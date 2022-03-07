Drugs, vehicles and cash seized, man charged in Campbell River investigation

Mounties say a Campbell River, B.C., man has been charged with several drug trafficking-related offences after a two-month investigation.

The Campbell River RCMP said Monday that Brandon Viskovich was arrested on Dec. 10.

Mounties executed search warrants on a vehicle and two residences as part of their investigation.

Police say officers seized 22.85 grams of cocaine, 347 grams of psilocybin and one pound of cannabis.

Investigators also seized $26,000 in cash and two vehicles, according to police.

Officers also obtained what is believed to be an "extensive list" of drug trafficking clients, according to police.

"Due to the nature of drug investigations, the charge approval process can be quite lengthy after someone is arrested," said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Monday.

"When charges for trafficking are approved we are committed to let the public know of the work have undertaken as a detachment."

Police said Viskovich is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.