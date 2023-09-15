Drugs, weapon seized during traffic stop
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Oxford OPP seized drugs, cash and a weapon during a traffic stop in Tilsonburg Thursday morning.
Police say the driver was taken into custody for driving while under the influence of a drug or drugs.
A second person is also facing charges, police say.
Officers say drugs, cash and an edged weapon were found during the stop.
Both accused have been held for bail and the vehicle was towed.
#OxfordOPP conducted a traffic stop this morning in @TillsonburgTown and took the driver into custody for #impairedbydrug. A second person is also facing charges. Illicit drugs, cash, and an edged weapon seized. Both accused held for bail and vehicle towed. @OxfordCounty^pc pic.twitter.com/U9tObInCap— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 14, 2023
