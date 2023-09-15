Drugs, weapon seized during traffic stop

Oxford OPP seized drugs, cash and a weapon during a traffic stop in Tilsonburg Thursday morning.

Police say the driver was taken into custody for driving while under the influence of a drug or drugs.

A second person is also facing charges, police say.

Officers say drugs, cash and an edged weapon were found during the stop.

Both accused have been held for bail and the vehicle was towed.

