Drugs, weapons and Vanier Cup ring seized in London
London police have seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs and weapons as part of a bust in the city on Thursday.
The Guns and Gangs section with help from Emergency Response and Canine Units used a search warrant to enter a home on Dorinda Street
The following items were seized:
- Loaded 9mm handgun with nine (9) rounds of ammunition
- An additional 9mm handgun magazine
- Two airsoft guns
- Two digital scales
- One round of ammunition (38 – 40 round)
- 35 grams of suspected fentanyl, value: $7,000
- 114 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $11,400
- 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $1,700
- 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value: $290
- 244 x 4 mg of Dilaudid pills, value: $2,440
- 58 x 8 mg of Dilaudid pills, value: $1,160
- 18 grams of psilocybin, value: $180
- A stolen 2021 Vanier Cup (National Championship) Western Mustangs ring, value $1,000
A 36-year-old and a 32-year-old, both from London have been jointly charged.
Offences include:
- Two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;
- Five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The 36-year-old is also also facing two additional charges of failing to comply with a release order.