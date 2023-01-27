iHeartRadio

Drugs, weapons and Vanier Cup ring seized in London


Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on Jan. 26, 2023. (Source: London Police Service)

London police have seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs and weapons as part of a bust in the city on Thursday.

The Guns and Gangs section with help from Emergency Response and Canine Units used a search warrant to enter a home on Dorinda Street

The following items were seized:

  • Loaded 9mm handgun with nine (9) rounds of ammunition
  • An additional 9mm handgun magazine
  • Two airsoft guns
  • Two digital scales
  • One round of ammunition (38 – 40 round)
  • 35 grams of suspected fentanyl, value: $7,000
  • 114 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $11,400
  • 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $1,700
  • 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value: $290
  • 244 x 4 mg of Dilaudid pills, value: $2,440
  • 58 x 8 mg of Dilaudid pills, value: $1,160
  • 18 grams of psilocybin, value: $180
  • A stolen 2021 Vanier Cup (National Championship) Western Mustangs ring, value $1,000

A 36-year-old and a 32-year-old, both from London have been jointly charged.

Offences include:

  • Two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
  • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;
  • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;
  • Five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
  • Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 36-year-old is also also facing two additional charges of failing to comply with a release order.

