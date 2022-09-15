iHeartRadio

Drugs, weapons and vehicle seized in search warrant in Dufferin County

Provincial police have laid numerous drugs and weapons related offences after executing a search warrant in Dufferin County Wed. Sept. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: OPP).

Provincial police have laid numerous drugs and weapons-related offences after executing a search warrant in Dufferin County Thursday.

OPP say two homes were searched on Wednesday, one in Bolton and the other in Adjala-Tosorontio. The Dufferin Street Crime Unit led the searches with help from the Nottawasaga and Caledon detachments.

Police say they managed to seize the following:

  • Undisclosed quantity of cocaine
  • Approximately $50,000
  • Loaded .22 calibre rifle
  • Ammo
  • Vacuum sealer with bags
  • Scale and packaging materials
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 – seized as proceeds of crime

As a result of the investigation, police have charged two men, one from Bolton and the other from Adjala-Tosorontio, with numerous offences.

Both men are due to appear in court in November. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

