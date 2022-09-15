Drugs, weapons and vehicle seized in search warrant in Dufferin County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
Provincial police have laid numerous drugs and weapons-related offences after executing a search warrant in Dufferin County Thursday.
OPP say two homes were searched on Wednesday, one in Bolton and the other in Adjala-Tosorontio. The Dufferin Street Crime Unit led the searches with help from the Nottawasaga and Caledon detachments.
Police say they managed to seize the following:
- Undisclosed quantity of cocaine
- Approximately $50,000
- Loaded .22 calibre rifle
- Ammo
- Vacuum sealer with bags
- Scale and packaging materials
- 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 – seized as proceeds of crime
As a result of the investigation, police have charged two men, one from Bolton and the other from Adjala-Tosorontio, with numerous offences.
Both men are due to appear in court in November. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
