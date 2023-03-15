iHeartRadio

Drugs, weapons seized during Collingwood traffic stop: OPP


Provincial police display weapons and drugs allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Collingwood, Ont., on Wed., March 15, 2023. (OPP/Twitter)

Provincial police in Collingwood say a traffic stop resulted in a slew of charges and three arrests.

Police allege officers seized a replica firearm, brass knuckles, various knives, and drugs on Wednesday.

They say two of the accused were wanted on outstanding warrants.

In total, officers laid 17 drug and weapons-related charges.

