Drugs, weapons seized during Collingwood traffic stop: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police in Collingwood say a traffic stop resulted in a slew of charges and three arrests.
Police allege officers seized a replica firearm, brass knuckles, various knives, and drugs on Wednesday.
They say two of the accused were wanted on outstanding warrants.
In total, officers laid 17 drug and weapons-related charges.
