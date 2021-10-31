Drugs, weapons seized during stolen vehicle investigation in Orillia, OPP says
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Provincial police say officers seized drugs, money, various weapons, and "evidence of trafficking" during a traffic stop in Orillia.
Police say they were investigating reports of a stolen car on Millard Street Friday when officers stopped the vehicle in question and searched it.
Police say a 38-year-old Burford man, the driver, was taken into custody and charged with more than a dozen drug trafficking and weapons offences, among others.
He was held for a bail hearing and ultimately remanded into police custody.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.
-
Alberta government, Opposition say the province should be consulted on emissions capsAlberta politicians are warning the federal Liberal government that caps on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas will have to be set in consultation with the province.