Druh Farrell announces intention to run for Alberta NDP

A former Calgary councillor who did not seek re-election in the 2021 municipal election now has her sights set on provincial politics.

In a social media post, Druh Farrell announced Monday morning that she would be seeking the Alberta New Democratic Party nomination for Calgary-Bow.

"As a born and raised Albertan I can no longer stand by as the government attacks our education and healthcare systems, makes everyday life more expensive, and proposes devastating changes to our wild places," said Farrell on Twitter. "Alberta has all the ingredients necessary to meet the challenges we face and build a bright future for everyone. Rachel Notley is the bold, honest, and compassionate leader we need right now, and I'm thrilled to stand with her and her team."

I'm excited to let you know that I am running for the @albertaNDP nomination in Calgary-Bow. pic.twitter.com/lN9nTkBHJ3

Farrell served on Calgary city council from 2001-2021 as the representative for Ward 7.

Calgary-Bow is currently represented by Demetrios Nicolaides, who also serves as the minister of advanced education in Jason Kenney's UCP government. Prior to his victory in 2019, the electoral district was held by the NDP's Deborah Drever.

Farrell is not the first former Calgary council member to attempt to run for the provincial NDP.

Joe Ceci, who served Ward 9 from 1995-2010, is currently in his second term as Calgary-Buffalo MLA while Brian Pincott, the former Ward 11 councillor, was nominated as the NDP candidate for Calgary-Acadia ahead of the 2019 provincial election but withdrew in the midst of what he called the "nastiest, most bitter campaign in Alberta history."