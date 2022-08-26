iHeartRadio

Drumheller drug bust leads to charges against local man and woman

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton).

Two Drumheller residents face drug trafficking charges following a search of a home and two vehicles earlier this month.

RCMP members launched an investigation into suspected drug activity in July that culminated with the arrest of two suspects — 43-year-old Steven Dixon and 36-year-old Jennifer Dixon — on Aug. 3.

Officers searched a home and two vehicles the following day and seized:

  • 101 grams of psilocybin;
  • 605 Oxycodone pills;
  • 16 fentanyl tablets;
  • 180.33 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 14.66 grams of fentanyl;
  • 1279 grams of marijuana;
  • Brass knuckles; and,
  • $20,965 in cash.

The Dixons face several charges including:

  • Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Possession of proceeds of crime;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon; and,
  • Possession of a controlled substance.

They're scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Sept. 16.

